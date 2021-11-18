The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos Sells 10,140 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HNST traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $8.61. 55,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,648. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,925,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Honest in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.