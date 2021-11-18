The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGPYY. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

SGPYY opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

