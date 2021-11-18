The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.90

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.90 and last traded at $52.26, with a volume of 378400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,000 in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 51,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

