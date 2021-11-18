The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up about 1.3% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,777 shares of company stock worth $16,541,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 188.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

