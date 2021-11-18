The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Increased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,905 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 53,496 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

