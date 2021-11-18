TheStreet Upgrades Universal (NYSE:UVV) to “B”

Universal (NYSE:UVV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UVV opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15. Universal has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Universal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Universal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Universal by 7.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

