Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Short Interest Down 69.0% in October

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the October 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TGMGF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Theta Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

