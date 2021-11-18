Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Short Interest Down 69.0% in October

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the October 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
TGMGF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Theta Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.48.
Theta Gold Mines Company Profile
