Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 227,158 Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 227,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.88. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $32.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLAR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clarus from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

