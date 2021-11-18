Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Boston Properties by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,169,000 after buying an additional 1,065,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 2,256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,082,000 after buying an additional 769,529 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after buying an additional 452,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Boston Properties by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,633,000 after buying an additional 338,860 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,495,000 after buying an additional 324,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $117.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,252 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,236 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

