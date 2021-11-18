Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 66,834 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,365 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,834 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.48% of Customers Bancorp worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $61.48.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $1,148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,246 shares of company stock worth $6,103,092 over the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

