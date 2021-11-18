Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.23% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,043,000 after purchasing an additional 58,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,001,000. Inherent Group LP boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 444,495 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,436 shares of company stock valued at $989,896. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.