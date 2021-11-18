Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 56,144 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,144 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $29.07.

Shares of CLB opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

