Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 45,000 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 917,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $28,637,910.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 307,265 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $9,217,950.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00.

THRY stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $38.61.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THRY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thryv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

