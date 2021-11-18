Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.93

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.93 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 21061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.59.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 307,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $9,217,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amer Akhtar bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,451,509 shares of company stock worth $45,025,826. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Thryv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Thryv by 1,638.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 174,525 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Thryv by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Thryv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

