Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.93

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.93 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 21061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.59.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68.
In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 307,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $9,217,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amer Akhtar bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,451,509 shares of company stock worth $45,025,826. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Thryv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Thryv by 1,638.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 174,525 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Thryv by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Thryv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
