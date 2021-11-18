Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the October 14th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock remained flat at $$9.81 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,459. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 10.0% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,749,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 38.4% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,623,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 450,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth approximately $14,291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 80.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 526,207 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 34.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,091,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 278,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

