Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

THCPU opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit by 22.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 244,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 44,279 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit by 8.7% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the third quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit by 271.4% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 334,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 244,259 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.