Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. 497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 16,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWMIF. CIBC assumed coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.81.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.