Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

TWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. CSFB set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.91.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of TSE TWM traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.36. 171,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The company has a market cap of C$462.83 million and a PE ratio of 6.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.30. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$0.69 and a 12 month high of C$1.58.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.