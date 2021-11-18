Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.96% from the stock’s current price.

TLRY has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

Tilray stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.50. Tilray has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 740.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Tilray by 2,868.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

