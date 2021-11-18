Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,385 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

