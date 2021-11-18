Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,337 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $81.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

