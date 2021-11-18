Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 15,226 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,226 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $145.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.35 and its 200-day moving average is $188.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $280.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $395.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.46.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

