Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Downgraded by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton cut shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Titan Medical stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $93.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Titan Medical will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDI. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Titan Medical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Titan Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

