TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

TJX traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,466,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38. TJX Companies has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $76.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TJX Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of TJX Companies worth $591,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

