TokenPay Price Reaches $0.0598 on Top Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $91,487.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,868.44 or 0.98365428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00045419 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00037075 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003207 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

