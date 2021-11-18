Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.06

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$86.06 and traded as high as C$93.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$92.56, with a volume of 2,704,168 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$91.00” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perfom” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.73.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$168.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$86.06.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6275614 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.