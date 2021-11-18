Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 264,100 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the October 14th total of 452,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 660.3 days.

TOSBF traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. Toshiba has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $46.68.

About Toshiba

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

