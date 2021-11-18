TouchCon (TOC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.57 Million

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $59,907.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TouchCon has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.16 or 0.00402073 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001054 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.48 or 0.01114816 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

