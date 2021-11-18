Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,562,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TGHI opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Touchpoint Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Get Touchpoint Group alerts:

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Touchpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.