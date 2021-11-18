Tower Bridge Advisors Has $30.61 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 2.0% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of IQVIA worth $30,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $4.02 on Thursday, hitting $268.47. 12,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.52 and a 12 month high of $269.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

