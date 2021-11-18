TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 704 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 28.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.93.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

