TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in Chevron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $115.42 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,401 shares of company stock valued at $34,195,926. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

