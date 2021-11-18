TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 520 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $61.85 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average is $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.94, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

