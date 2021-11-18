TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TPGS opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. TPG Pace Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,960,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

