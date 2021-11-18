Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $226.93

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $226.93 and last traded at $226.74, with a volume of 1520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,436 shares of company stock worth $8,181,881. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,587,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

