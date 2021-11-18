Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COOK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Get Traeger alerts:

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Traeger has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $24,513,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $658,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,729,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.