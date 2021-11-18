TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS.

Shares of TDG opened at $658.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $637.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $517.37 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $695.56.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $20,641,065 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

