TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS.
Shares of TDG opened at $658.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $637.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $517.37 and a 1-year high of $688.03.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $695.56.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.
Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.