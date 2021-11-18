Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TVPKF remained flat at $$21.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $21.08.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

