Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 661,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 1,755,849 shares.The stock last traded at $18.39 and had previously closed at $17.97.

TRIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,458,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $57,446,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,561,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,776,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

