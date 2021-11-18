Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires 667 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after buying an additional 882,230 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 206.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,668,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 500.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 66,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 55,150 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.61. The stock had a trading volume of 46,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,764. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.85. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

