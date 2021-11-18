Tristar Acquisition I Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 23rd (NASDAQ:TRISU)

Tristar Acquisition I’s (NASDAQ:TRISU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tristar Acquisition I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Tristar Acquisition I’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Tristar Acquisition I stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday.

