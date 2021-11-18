TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRUE. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TrueCar by 584.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TrueCar during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TrueCar during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TrueCar during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TrueCar during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

