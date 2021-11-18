TrueFeedBack (TFBX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,651.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $13,651.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.49 or 0.00217239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00084311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006247 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

