TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Trading Up 0.5%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) were up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.80. Approximately 97 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.