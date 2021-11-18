Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 2.3% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 34.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

TFC traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.75. The stock had a trading volume of 56,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.42. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

