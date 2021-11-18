Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

TNL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $55.12 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

