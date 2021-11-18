Truist Securiti Comments on Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WBA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $168,944,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $110,481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 118.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,241,000 after buying an additional 1,482,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $130,697,000 after buying an additional 1,348,512 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,064,000 after buying an additional 1,285,111 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

