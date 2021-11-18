Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s share price was up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.48 and last traded at $140.09. Approximately 14,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 350,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $25,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,128,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 185.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

