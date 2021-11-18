Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Facebook were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,125,013 shares of company stock valued at $744,236,055. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $340.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $947.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.56. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

