Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 110 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $232.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.00 and its 200 day moving average is $221.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

